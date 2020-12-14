NRA steps in after mall Santa denies 4-year-old’s Christmas wish for Nerf guns

The National Rifle Association delivered Nerf guns to a boy denied the gift by a mall Santa in Norridge, Illinois, in an advertisement for the organization. Screengrab from NRA on Twitter.

The National Rifle Association stepped in after a viral video captured a mall Santa denying a boy’s Christmas wish for Nerf guns.

Now the 4-year-old is a lifetime member of the gun lobby organization.

In the video, Michael DeCarlo Jr. asks the Santa at Harlem Irving Plaza in Norridge, Illinois, for a Nerf gun and starts crying when he refused the request. The footage captured attention nationwide and the family appeared on Fox & Friends.

The mall apologized and sent a different Santa to the boy’s home to deliver a Nerf gun. The other Santa resigned because he was “heartbroken and crushed that he has made this child so sad and upset,” Harlem Irving Plaza said in a statement.

On Sunday, the NRA posted an advertisement featuring a Santa delivering Michael an arsenal of Nerf guns.

“Mean Santa won’t be happy I have this,” Michael says.

After Santa is defeated in a Nerf gun battle, he leaves Michael’s home, saying “The North Pole doesn’t need any Commies.”

Mall Santa didn’t want to give Michael a Nerf gun for Christmas and made him cry.



The @NRA made it our mission to fix this and make Michael’s Christmas the best EVER. pic.twitter.com/wpGAzcpqAs — NRA (@NRA) December 14, 2020

In the ad, Michael’s mother, Sabella DeCarlo, said the family has since received hundreds of Nerf guns, which her son will give to “other little patriots in need.”

“Santa’s job is to make kids believe in the magic of Christmas, not lecture us on politics,” DeCarlo says in the ad.

The NRA named DeCarlo’s son a lifetime member of the organization and gave him a tactical vest with the patch.

Michael’s father, Michael DeCarlo Sr., said he’s a police officer, NRA instructor and lifetime member of the organization.

“Fellow patriots, thank you for all that you do to protect our rights and support us police officers,” DeCarlo said.