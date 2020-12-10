7-year-old exiting school bus is struck and killed by 18-wheeler, Mississippi cops say

A 7-year-old girl is dead and her younger brother critically injured after both were struck by an 18-wheeler as they crossed the street after exiting a school bus in northern Mississippi, according to multiple news outlets.

Police arrested James Thomas Murphy, 70, who was driving the 18-wheeler, on manslaughter and aggravated assault charges after the Wednesday wreck in Vardaman, about 150 miles northeast of Jackson, according to the Clarion Ledger.

Vardaman Police Chief Kenneth Scott said the 7-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother exited the bus and were crossing the highway to get home when they were hit, the Daily Journal reported. Scott said Murphy was the behind the wheel of a lumber truck that swerved to avoid hitting another truck that had already stopped for the children, according to the news outlet.

He swerved to the right and ended up striking both kids.

“A lot of people are hurting right now because of this,” Scott said, according to the Daily Journal. “The little girl was in my granddaughter’s class and was a good friend. And the bus was loaded because this was one of the first stops.”

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, WCBI reported, citing police. Her brother was airlifted to a children’s hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Both were students at Vardaman Elementary School, the Calhoun County School District confirmed.

In a statement, Superintendent Lisa Langford offered her “deepest sympathies” to the family and said grief counselors would be available for students and staff at school this week.

“Vardaman is an extremely close-knit community, and we know they will come together to support and comfort one another through this terrible tragedy,” the statement read in part. “Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with them during this time.”

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.