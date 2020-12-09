FDA issues warning on masks worn for COVID protection. Someone’s face got burned

The FDA issued a safety warning about masks on Wednesday, specifically for people having an MRI during the pandemic: If the mask has metal in it, don’t wear it during the screening.

Someone has already come out of a neck MRI with facial burns.

“The report describes burns to the patient’s face consistent with the shape of the face mask,” the alert said. “Burns from metal objects worn by a patient during an MRI exam are a known issue, and patients should not wear any metal during an MRI.”

Before you dismiss the warning, check out the many places your mask might have metal beyond the nose clip.

In addition to the nose clips or wires, the FDA notes, “nanoparticles (ultrafine particles), or antimicrobial coating that may contain metal (such as silver or copper), may become hot and burn the patient during an MRI.”

The FDA poster demonstrating the places there can be metal in your mask. FDA

“It is appropriate for a patient to wear a face mask for an MRI exam during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the agency said. “Before the MRI begins, health care providers who perform MRI exams should confirm the face mask has no metal.”

Report injuries sustained during an MRI or from taking any drugs to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either via the FDA website or by a form obtained at 800-332-1088.

