Honda recalled 118,000 off-road vehicles. A problem can send them out of control

Even more so than vehicles designed for roads, off-road vehicles need good steering control. That’s why Honda recalled about 118,600 Pioneer 700 and Pioneer 1000 off-road vehicles.

The problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall alert: “The ROV can lose steering control, posing crash and injury hazards.”

Honda has received eight reports of “either play in the steering or losing control of steering.”

This recall covers models:

▪ Pioneer 700, two and four passengers, model years 2017-2020, VIN number beginning with “1HFVE02.”

▪ Pioneer 1000, three and five passengers, model years 2016-2020, VIN number beginning with “1HFVE04.”

Consumers should contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer for inspection and repair. To pose questions on this recall, contact American Honda at 866-784-1870, Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Eastern time, or go to the Honda Powersports website.