Duck hunters vanished on Mississippi River, officials say. Search is underway

Mississippi officials are searching for two men who went missing on the Mississippi River, according to police and multiple media outlets.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and state Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks teamed up in an effort to locate the two men, who disappeared from their boat Thursday while scoping potential duck hunting spots near Palmira Island, the Vicksburg Daily News reported.

The pair were reported missing when they didn’t return and a search was launched around 9 p.m Thursday, according to Magnolia State Live.

Officials continued their search Friday morning, but said there have been no new developments.

“Our units are out along with other agencies ... who are assisting with the search efforts,” MDWFP Assistant Chief Jerry Carter told McClatchy News on Friday. “That’s all we know right now.”

McClatchy News reached out to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and is awaiting response.