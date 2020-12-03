‘Period poverty’ is an issue in America – and this Texas woman is raising the alarm

FILE - In this June 22, 2016 file photo, woman restocks tampons at Compton’s Market in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) AP

A Texas woman is doing her part to bring awareness to a topic not often discussed.

It’s called period poverty and is “defined as a lack of access to sanitary products, toilets, menstrual hygiene education, hand washing facilities, and, or, waste management,” the American Medical Women’s Association says.

Emmy Hancock of Dallas launched a social impact company Oluna, which is a fashion line that focuses on aiding eight homeless shelters in the Dallas area.

“For every pair of pants sold, it’s a year’s supply of feminine hygiene products. So, that’s about 240 pads a year. I chose to go with pads because those are the most universally accepted for religious or cultural reasons,” Hancock said, according to NBC DFW. “Donating menstrual products is the least sexy item to donate. People are doing coat drives and can drives. No one’s doing feminine product drives.”

When it comes to period poverty in 2020, Hancock is not the only one making strides in the movement. In November, Scotland became the first country to allow free and universal access to products like tampons and pads in public facilities, CNN reported.

“The campaign has been backed by a wide coalition, including trades unions, women’s organizations and charities,” said Monica Lennon, the lawmaker who introduced the bill last year according to CNN. “Scotland will not be the last country to make period poverty history.”

Hancock’s company also will fund menstrual health and research policy “to make sure the impact of Oluna goes beyond the one-to-one model and creates long-lasting change,” NBC reported.