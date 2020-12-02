Grandma fights off customer who threw hand sanitizer in her restaurant, CA video shows

NBC Bay Area

The owner of a San Francisco restaurant said she fought off an irate customer who threw a hand sanitizer bottle at her family last week.

Doris Campos, who said she has run her restaurant for 30 years, told KTVU that a customer became violent while waiting for her takeout order and threw a bottle of hand sanitizer at her daughter and grandson.

“For my family, for my daughter, for my grandson. I had to do whatever I had to do in that moment. I don’t have a choice,” Campos said.

Video surveillance footage of the incident Campos shared with KRON4 shows her throwing a bag of food at the woman and picking up a table and using it as a battering ram.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I see that and I know I need to do something. I wasn’t thinking but knew I had to do something,” Campos said.

The video shows the customer falling to the floor and another person getting her out of the restaurant.

“She push the table and I got on the table and I try to push her with the table because I don’t want to be close to her,” Campos said, according to NBC Bay Area. “That’s all. And by accident she fall down I don’t think I pushed her to fall down. But it happened.”

The customer called police but left before officers arrived, KTVU reported.