Bud Light for breakfast? Police mock thief’s taste after he steals beer from NC store

Most early risers might start the day with a tall glass of orange juice, or a warm cup of coffee. For others, the ideal beverage to sip while the sun rises is a cold can of Bud Light.

But the Lake Waccamaw Police Department has a problem with that.

“This is very concerning to us,” the department said in a Facebook post. They’re looking for a thief accused of stealing two 12-packs of Bud Light from a gas station at around 6:30 a.m., a crime they just can’t abide.

“Bud Light is clearly not a breakfast beer,” police said, adding that a breakfast stout would have been more appropriate than a light lager — and presumably better tasting.

“We would like the community’s assistance with identifying this gentleman so that we might educate him on the benefits of quality over quantity.”

Surveillance video from the Sam’s Pitt Stop in Lake Waccamaw shows the suspected thief, wearing a jacket, white T-shirt and face mask.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the department. The department’s phone number is 910-646-3558. Facebook direct messages are welcome.