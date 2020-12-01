Starbucks offering free coffee to frontline workers in December. Here’s what to know

As the coronavirus pandemic rages into the holidays, Starbucks is saying “thank you” to those on the front lines — with free coffee.

Throughout the month of December, the coffee giant is offering tall hot or iced brewed coffees at no charge to those who identify as coronavirus frontline workers, the company said Tuesday.

The offer is available from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31 at Starbucks-owned locations and some licensed stores.

“It has been an extraordinarily difficult year, especially for the front-line responders who are serving our communities,” Virginia Tenpenny, vice president of global social impact at Starbucks, said. “We want to show our deep gratitude for those who support and protect us every day with a small gesture of kindness and a cup of coffee.”

Frontline workers include doctors, nurses, public health workers, pharmacists, dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics, police officers, dentists and dental hygienists, mental health workers and hospital staff such as janitors, housekeepers and security, the company said. Active-duty military personnel are also eligible.

Starbucks said it’s also donating $100,000 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness to support its virtual mental health initiatives for those battling to end the pandemic.

This holiday season, Starbucks said it also plans to give 50,000 frontline workers care packages and gift cards.

At the onset of the pandemic, Starbucks announced it would offer free coffee to frontline workers from late March to early May. The coffee giant says it has since given away more than 2 million cups of coffee.

You can find your nearest Starbucks here.