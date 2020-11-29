Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Dad is shot on Thursday — and again on Sunday — by daughter’s ex, Texas police say

A father in Texas was shot twice in the same week by his daughter’s ex-boyfriend, police say.

The man was fast asleep when between six and eight bullets tore through his Houston home just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, police said, KTRK reported.

One of the bullets hit the man in the chest, according to KRIV.

The man, described as being in his 40s, was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is expected to survive, the outlet reported.

Police say the shooter is believed to be the man’s daughter’s ex-boyfriend, and the suspect is believed to have targeted the victim only two days before, according to KRIV.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The victim’s daughter told police that her ex-boyfriend shot her dad in the ankle on Thursday, KHOU reported.

She also said that her ex had been following her on Saturday, according to the outlet.

The daughter doesn’t live at her father’s home, KTRK reported.

Police are searching for the suspect, according to the outlet.

An investigation is ongoing, KHOU reported.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Related stories from Biloxi Sun Herald
Dawson White
Dawson covers goings-on across the central region, from breaking to bizarre. She has an MSt from the University of Cambridge and lives in Kansas City.
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

Nation & World

AP News in Brief at 6:02 a.m. EST

November 29, 2020 5:03 AM

Nation & World

Today in History

November 28, 2020 11:01 PM

Nation & World

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

November 28, 2020 10:04 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service