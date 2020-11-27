Bat-wielding man shot by police at family Thanksgiving gathering, Washington cops say

A man was shot at his family’s Thanksgiving gathering when he was armed with a bat, police say.

Vancouver police said they responded to a call on Thursday and someone reported that their 23-year-old family member was “out of control,” according to a news release. Family members, including an elderly woman, were inside the house at the time.

The family had. been gathered for Thanksgiving, KPTV reported.

When officers arrived, the man was outside the house and then went back inside. “At one point, he was observed to have armed himself with a bat,” police said.

The Mobile Crisis Team wasn’t able to ”de-escalate the individual” and police said they deployed a “less lethal 40 mm device,” which didn’t work. Police said the man didn’t comply with commands to drop the bat and moved towards the officers from the garage “in an apparent attempt to assault them.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A police officer shot the man, who was later taken to a hospital. The officer is on critical incident leave, and an investigation is being conducted by the SW Washington Independent Investigative Response Team, according to the release.

The man and the officer involved haven’t been identified yet by police.