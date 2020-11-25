Steve from ‘Blue’s Clues’ lists his New York home for $3.35 million. Take a look

Courtyard of Steve Burns’ Brooklyn home. MW Studio

Remember Steve Burns from Nickelodeon’s “Blue Clue’s”? The man many remember donning a striped green shirt and interacting with everyone’s favorite blue dog is selling his multi-million dollar New York home.

Steve Burns has listed his 2,180 square-foot Brooklyn home for $3.35 million, according to a listing by Jonathan Schulz and Jason Miller with The Corcoran Group. The actor bought the home in 2007 for $770,000 and is now hoping to cash in.

The 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhome was once dubbed “one of the coolest abodes in the city ” by New York Magazine. It was renovated in 2008 by MESH Architectures, 6sqft.com reported.

With an appropriate blue exterior, the 2-story home features 28-foot ceilings in the living room and dining room and has a 400-foot courtyard.

The courtyard includes an ironwood deck made from wood salvaged from the Coney Island boardwalk, according to the listing.

Courtyard of Steve Burns' Brooklyn home. MW Studio

If that isn’t enough outdoor space, there are also two roof terraces, one located just off the upstairs bedroom.

The listing refers to the home as a “chic one-of-a-kind masterpiece.”

Roof terrace of Steve Burns’ Brooklyn home. MW Studio

Schulz told People he has never seen “such a unique and special home.”

“With the incredible amount of outdoor living, and the garage for easy access, it’s almost like it was built specifically for these trying times,” the agent said.

Burns appeared in “Blue’s Clues” from 1996 to 2002 and received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for the role.

Bedroom of Steve Burns’ Brooklyn home. MW Studio