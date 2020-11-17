Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

6-year-old late for school dies after running in front of her bus, Texas police say

A 6-year-old Texas girl died after she was struck by a school bus Tuesday morning, news outlets report.

The girl was late and other children had already loaded onto the bus when the driver began pulling away in Conroe just north of Houston, KPRC reported. Police say she was hit after running in front of the bus and the driver didn’t see her, the TV station reported.

Medical personnel performed lifesaving measures on the girl before taking her to a local hospital, where she died, KTRK reported.

The girl has not been identified.

Police say dashcam video from the bus corroborates the driver’s story, KHOU reported.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“The Conroe Police Department sends prayers to the family, witnesses, and emergency responders for this tragedy,” police told KHOU.

Read Next
Chacour Koop
Chacour Koop is a Real-Time reporter based in Kansas City. Previously, he reported for the Associated Press, Galveston County Daily News and Daily Herald in Chicago.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service