Trump campaign wants Georgia to count all ballots by hand for recount

An election worker handles ballots as vote counting in the general election continues at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
An election worker handles ballots as vote counting in the general election continues at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Brynn Anderson AP

President Donald Trump’s campaign is requesting a “full hand-count” of votes during a recount in Georgia.

Rep. Doug Collins, who is leading the president’s recount team in Georgia, has made a series of formal requests to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as the state prepares for a recount.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was named the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election before Georgia finished its initial vote count.

“Most importantly, the Secretary of State should announce a full hand-count of every ballot cast in each and every county due to widespread allegations of voter irregularities, issues with voting machines, and poll watcher access,” Collins wrote in a statement released Tuesday. “We can – and we will – petition for this in court after statewide certification is completed if the Secretary of State fails.”

The Trump campaign, Collins said, is also asking for a full comparison of absentee ballots and in-person and provisional ballots cast in Georgia. It also wants Raffensperger’s office to “check for felons and other ineligible persons who may have cast a ballot.”

“We are hopeful he (Raffensperger) preemptively take this action today to ensure every Georgian has confidence in our electoral process,” Collins said.

Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia is a national Real-Time reporter based in Atlanta covering Georgia, Mississippi and the southeastern U.S. She’s an alumna of Kennesaw State University and joined McClatchy in 2020.
