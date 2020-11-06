Santa Barbara area estate of late actor Stuart Whitman asks $62 million

A scenic California ranch considered “the last significant estate site in Montecito” has hit the market for $62 million, according to the official listing.

The Santa Barbara area property at 749 San Ysidro Road was owned by the late actor Stuart Whitman, who died in March.

The estate offers “13 acres of paradise waiting for development as a world-class manor (and) rests . . . between the majestic Santa Ynez Mountains and the sparkling Pacific Ocean,” according to the listing.

The ranch features three “modest” structures — including a four bedroom, four-bath main residence — a pool, tennis court and sweeping views of the ocean, islands and mountains.

Private, gated and accessed by a 200-yard driveway, the property provides lots of acreage for equestrian facilities, vineyards, gardens and recreational opportunities.

The estate is the most expensive listing currently on the market in Santa Barbara, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Whitman, an Oscar-nominated actor from “The Mark” and “Cimarron Strip,” created the hacienda-style compound and used imported Saltillo tiles from Mexico for the patios, walking paths, pool area and interior flooring.

Whitman’s career spanned from the 1950s into the 2000s. The actor owned the property for more than 40 years.

Cristal Clarke of Berkshire Hathaway is the listing agent.