Whiskey that tastes like deer? It’s on its way. Here’s when you can try it

Sure, you may love whiskey, but do you love it enough to try whiskey that tastes like deer?

If so, you’re in luck — a deer whiskey will land on shelves this month.

Tamworth Distilling in New Hampshire will release Deerslayer Whiskey on. Nov. 14. It’s a 3-year old white wheat whiskey flavored with “flora and fauna of New Hampshire in autumn” — namely, venison.

Tamworth sourced the red deer venison from a local farm and tossed it with fruits and spices including cranberries, green peppercorns and porcini mushrooms before using it to flavor the whiskey, the company said.

“The gaminess of the venison lends itself as a savory compliment to the sweetness of the wheat whiskey creating a truly creative carnivorous concoction,” Steven Grasse said in a statement, Forbes reported.

Deerslayer is described as being savory and smoky with a touch of spice.

If deer whiskey sounds like the beverage of your dreams, you’ll be able to get your hands on some at Tamworth Distilling in Tamworth starting Nov. 14, but you can reserve your bottle now for in-store pick-up.

A 200 milliliter bottle will cost $65.

Not in New Hampshire? No problem.

Once Deerslayer is released, it will be available for purchase online through craft spirit distributor Seelbach’s, the distillery confirmed to McClatchy News.

Tamworth Distilling is known for its unique spirits. Its Eau de Musc whiskey is flavored with castoreum, which is the anal secretion beavers use to mark their territory. It’s said to provide a “leathery, raspberry taste” to the whiskey.

In December, Tamworth Distilling is set to release Corpse Flower Durian Brandy, Forbes reported. The spirit is made from the notoriously smelly durian fruit common in Indonesia, the Phillippines, Malaysia and parts of Thailand.