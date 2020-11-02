Where the Graham-Harrison Senate race stands in SC on eve of Election Day

With one day before final ballots are cast in the 2020 election, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham has a two-point edge over Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison in the latest Morning Consult poll.

Graham leads 46.4% to 44.2% over Harrison in the online poll of 904 people conducted between Oct. 22 and Oct. 31. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Previous close poll numbers have led to the election forecasting Cook Political Report to call the race a toss-up. Another forecaster says the race leans Republican in a state that reliably votes red in statewide elections.

President Donald Trump leads over former Vice President Joe Biden among South Carolina voters by seven percentage points, the poll found. Trump carried South Carolina in 2016 by 14 points.

The Graham-Harrison race has been close as the third-term senator has seen his toughest election challenge in his career. Close poll numbers have led to record fundraising for both candidates.

Both candidates combined to raise more than $180 million through Oct. 14 allowing them to inundate the state with television, radio and digital advertising. Outside groups also have invested millions into South Carolina’s Senate campaign.