Pup who vanished is reunited with Texas family - six years later and 1,300 miles away

Dog that disappeared from Texas home six years ago reunited with his family in Florida. Humane Society of Broward County in Florida

A San Antonio family who lost their beloved Chihuahua mix six years ago has been reunited with their dog after he turned up over 1,300 miles away in Broward County, Florida, according to a Humane Society news release.

King, as his family calls him, was brought into the Humane Society on Oct. 25 by a woman who was no longer able to care for the pup.

Upon examination, the Humane Society discovered the 15-year-old King was chipped and this his home was in Texas, according to the news release.

He had been reported missing six years prior. “Posters were made, a reward offered, and posts made on social media but King was nowhere to be found,” the release read.

After tracking down the owners, King’s owner was in shock to learn her beloved dog was found so far from home.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The woman who turned King over to the Humane Society only had him six months, after he was given to her by another person, the release said.

King’s family drove from their home in San Antonio to Broward County for 19-plus hours to be reunited with their missing pooch.

According to the release, the family never gave up hope that King was out there somewhere and that he would eventually come back home where he belongs.