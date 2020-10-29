Petition demanding return of ‘Peanuts’ holiday specials to TV nears 200,000 signatures

Thousands of Charlie Brown fans are petitioning for the return of the beloved “Peanuts” holiday specials to broadcast TV.

A Change.org petition demanding that networks “Bring the Peanuts specials back to broadcast TV!” had garnered more than 192,000 signatures as of Thursday morning, inching closer to its 200,000 goal.

The online push comes nearly a week after it was announced that holiday favorites, including “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” would stream exclusively on Apple TV+ this year after the company acquired the rights to air the specials. It marks the first time in 55 years they won’t be broadcast on network TV.

“Obviously we can’t let this stand,” the petition reads in part. “We cannot let Apple take the football away from us like Lucy always does to Charlie Brown! It is time for us Peanuts fans to stand up to Apple and WildBrain Studios (current owners of Peanuts) and show them they are making a mistake. With this petition, we are making a statement — the statement that #AppleHatesTradition and that the tradition of watching the Peanuts holiday specials should be renewed as soon as possible!”

Apple TV+ announced itself as the “new home for all things Peanuts” on Oct. 19 after partnering with Peanuts Worldwide and Canadian media company WildBrain Studios. As part of their collaboration, the streaming platform will create new, original series featuring Snoopy and the gang, as well as air classic specials like “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” the company said.

News of the change left loyal Peanuts fans unhappy.

“Our goal is to get our Peanuts back on television and bring back the tradition!” the online petition reads. “The time for saying ‘Good Grief’ is over. Now’s the time to take action.”

Apple TV+ subscriptions are $4.99 a month; however, non-subscribers will be able to enjoy the “Peanuts” specials for free for a limited time.

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will be free to watch from Oct. 30 until Nov. 1. The “Peanuts” Thanksgiving special will be available to stream Nov. 18, and users will have free access to “A Charlie Brown Christmas” from Dec. 11-13, according to a news release.

