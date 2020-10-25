There’s a problem with some of Trader Joe’s fish. Over 4,400 pounds have been recalled

About 7,120 boxes of Trader Joe’s Gluten Free Battered Halibut got recalled Friday after a packaging error that could have serious consequences for those with a food allergy or those who feed someone with a food allergy.

Orca Bay Foods, which made the fish product for Trader Joe’s, put the halibut in boxes that didn’t list milk or wheat among the allergens.

For most people, that’s an insignificant error. But, as the Orca Bay-written, FDA-posted recall notice states, “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat and milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.”

Recalled boxes have “537312620 Best If Used By Nov 5, 2021” on the end. They were sold at Trader Joe’s in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

Consumers can return the boxes to the store for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call Orca Bay at 800-932-6722 (ORCA), Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Eastern time.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.