Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Mom dies in car crash just hours after attending son’s funeral, Tennessee family says

Less than two hours after attending her son’s funeral, a mother was killed in a single-car crash on her way home in Clarksville, Tennessee, local media reported.

Cason Lee Walker, 63, attended 36-year-old Jajuan Clark’s funeral in Nashville on Oct. 19, according to the Leaf Chronicle. Clark died after he was shot multiple times in Antioch on Oct. 10, WTVF reported.

Walker crashed while merging into a lane on Trenton Road when she veered off the road and “hit a concrete culvert,” according to Main Street Clarksville. She died from her injuries, and three passengers were taken to the hospital, the outlet reported.

Walker was driving home from the funeral with another son and two nieces, a family member told the Chronicle. Police are still investigating the wreck, WTVF reported.

The passengers all had minor surgeries and were in stable condition this week, Ourana Jordan, a niece of Walker’s who was not involved in the accident, told the Chronicle.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“They’re going to be ok, they are just pretty shaken up,” said Jordan, according to the Chronicle.

Related stories from Biloxi Sun Herald
Brooke Wolford
Brooke is native of the Pacific Northwest and most recently worked for KREM 2 News in Spokane, Washington, as a digital and TV producer. She also worked as a general assignment reporter for the Coeur d’Alene Press in Idaho. She is an alumni of Washington State University, where she received a degree in journalism and media production from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service