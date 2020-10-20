Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
Pack of dogs kills 36-year-old mother of four, Alabama officials say

A 36-year-old mother of four died Monday after being attacked by five dogs in Nauvoo, Alabama, sheriff’s officials say. Some of the dogs have been captured.
A 36-year-old Alabama woman died Monday after being mauled by a pack of five dogs, authorities say.

Ruthie Brown, a mother of four boys from Jasper, died following the attack on Jagger Road in Nauvoo, WBMA reported.

She was pronounced dead at the scene about 3 p.m., the Daily Mountain Eagle reported.

Joey Vick, Walker County coroner, described her wounds as “gaping” and said the dogs “completely dislocated” her foot from her ankle, WIAT reported.

“She didn’t deserve to die like this,” Vick said, according to the station.

Walker County sheriff’s officials reported on Facebook that some of the dogs have been captured and asked that anyone with information on other dog attacks in the area call (205) 302-6464.

Two of the dogs were claimed by the owner and turned over to sheriff’s officials, the Daily Mountain Eagle reported. Authorities believe the other three dogs involved also have owners and are not strays.

