Rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s new scholarship is so popular, the website crashed

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion announced a new college scholarship — and fans were so excited they crashed the website.

The platinum-selling rapper unveiled her new “Don’t Stop” scholarship, which promises two $10,000 awards to women of color pursuing an associates, bachelors or post-graduate degree, on Thursday.

“And it’s a GLOBAL SCHOLARSHIP so hot girls from all over the world can apply,” Megan tweeted.

COLLEGE HOT GIRLS THIS ONE IS FOR YOU SO LISTEN UP IM GIVING AWAY 2 10,000 SCHOLARSHIPS TO TWO WOMEN OF COLOR IN ANY FEILD OF STUDY ️️️ APPLY NOW #DONTSTOPSCHOLARSHIP https://t.co/NpSUEEDKdm pic.twitter.com/6A93IcnXzQ — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 8, 2020

Within minutes of announcing it, however, fans began complaining they were having issues accessing the website.

“Hold on y’all crashed the website,” the “Savage” singer said on Twitter.

In a follow-up tweet, Megan Thee Stallion promised fans the site would be up and running again shortly.

The Houston rapper, best known for smash hits like “Hot Girl Summer” and her twerking skills, has had a year full of ups and downs. She and fellow rapper Cardi B are riding high on the success of the their chart-topper “WAP,” which shot to No. 1 on Billboard’s Rhythmic Songs airplay chart last month.

However, the 25-year-old is still on the mend after she accused Canadian rap star Tory Lanez of shooting her after a July 12 pool party in California.

“2020 has brought so many obstacles, but we keep going!” the scholarship website reads. “Women remain underrepresented and undervalued in society, and female students of color are at a larger disadvantage when it comes to access to financial resources.”

Megan Thee Stallion is a college student herself, enrolled part-time at Texas Southern University where she’s pursuing a bachelor’s degree in health administration, according to People.

“I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” she told the magazine of her mother, who died from brain cancer in 2019. “She saw me going to school before she passed.”

The “Don’t Stop” scholarship was made possible through a partnership with Amazon Music’s global hip-hop brand, Rap Rotation, according to the website.