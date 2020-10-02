Teacher accused of trying to strangle woman’s 8-year-old son, Louisiana police say

A Mississippi man is charged with first-degree attempted murder after allegedly trying to strangle his girlfriend’s 8-year-old son, authorities say.

Deputies arrested Jared Davis, 38, at a relative’s home in Stone County, Mississippi, before booking him into the St. Tammany Parish jail on Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office. Jail records show he was released Wednesday on $400,000 bond.

St. Tammany Parish authorities launched an investigation in late August after an 8-year-old boy claimed Davis attempted to strangle him at his Mandeville-area home. Following a month-long investigation, police issued a warrant for Davis’ arrest.

The child’s mother was also arrested and charged as an accessory for “aiding and abetting” Davis after the fact, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The woman’s identity has not been released.

“It is certainly a tragedy anytime a child becomes a victim of domestic violence,” Sheriff Randy Smith said in a statement. “Our deputies will continue to work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice.”

The sheriff’s office confirmed Davis is a teacher with the Stone County School District, according to WLOX. The district’s online directory lists Davis as a STEM teacher at Stone High School in Wiggins. Superintendent Dr. Inita Owen told the news station that Davis is a former coach and has been with the district since 2016.

Stone County Schools on Friday didn’t return requests for comment from McClatchy News.

Authorities said the child is now in the care of a family member.