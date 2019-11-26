Shooting in Vancouver elementary school parking lot injures 2, Washington cops say

A shooting Tuesday afternoon outside an elementary school in Vancouver, Washington, involved one suspect and injured two people, local school leaders said.

The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Sarah J. Anderson Elementary School in the southern Washington city just outside Portland, Oregon, Vancouver Public Schools officials said in a news release.

“No students or staff members were injured,” school officials said in a statement. “There is no danger to the public at this time.”

The Columbian reported that “victims were taken to area hospitals with unknown injuries.”

First responders said there was no active shooter at the school and students had already finished class for the day by the time the shooting happened, according to The Oregonian.

“The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and will provide further information,” school officials said. “Our thoughts are with the victims, students, families, staff and the entire Anderson community. We will support them however we can.”

The school was locked down for a time, but that was lifted at 4 p.m., according to The Columbian.

The shooting was characterized as “targeted” and involving “an ongoing domestic violence situation” that included a restraining order, KPTV reports.

Both victims were found at the scene, according to KPTV, which reports that “the suspect was also found outside the school and a chase ensued. The suspect eventually stopped at Northeast Padden Parkway and Andresen Road. Deputies said it appeared the suspect then shot himself in the head. The condition of the suspect was also not immediately known.”

Per KPTV, a spokesperson for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office “said the victims were in a car in the parking lot, with two children also inside the car at the time of the shooting. The children were not injured and they were being cared for by people at the school.”