Georgia cops mourn ‘senseless loss’ of doughnuts in Krispy Kreme delivery mishap

Police in Brookhaven, Georgia, asked for “thoughts and prayers” Tuesday, after a 911 call summoned officers to a large spill of Krispy Kreme doughnuts after a truck mishap. Brookhaven Police Department photo

A police department in an Atlanta suburb asked for “thoughts and prayers” Tuesday, after a 911 call summoned officers to a scene of “total carnage”: A spilled load of Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

“Just moments ago, your Brookhaven Police officers answered the call each of us fears most,” said the department on Facebook.

“Dozens of donuts fell from a Krispy Kreme delivery truck as it drove along Peachtree Road. BPD rushed to the scene, but to no avail. We found total carnage; donuts scattered along the curb and into gutter – THE GUTTER, people!”

The tongue-in-cheek post quickly took off on Facebook, with nearly 3,000 shares and 450 comments in five hours. It included photos of responding officers standing over doughnuts spread along the curb.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

Investigators say the 911 call came at 7:41 a.m., and the caller reported “crates” of doughnuts on the road, creating a traffic hazard.

Officers exhibited “stellar” response time, “but we couldn’t beat the 5 second rule,” the department joked.

“We are deeply saddened to report that the donuts were a total loss. As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time, and the senseless loss of these delicious pastries has deeply affected all of our officers . We ask that you keep our department in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn this terrible moment,” the post concluded.

A series of hashtags included: “#OnlyHalfKidding #TheyLookedDelicious #WeKnowItsAstereotype #NoShame.”

In an update, the department said later that police in Gainesville (a town 45 miles northeast) had responded by sending two dozen “sympathy donuts” and coffee.