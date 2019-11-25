Alabama officials led to remains that could be missing woman Aniah Blanchard, police say

Remains have been found in Alabama that may or may not be of missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.

Around 10:45 a.m. Nov. 25, Auburn Police along with several other agencies responded to a wooded area in the 38,000 block of County Road 2 in Shorter, Alabama. Officials were led there after obtaining information about the possible location of a body, according to a press release from Auburn Police

After a brief search, investigators found what appeared to be human remains several feet into the woodline, according to Auburn Police.

Auburn Police, along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, are now working to determine the identity of the remains and how they got to the wooded area, according to a Facebook post from the Central Alabama Crimestoppers.

Blanchard was last seen at a convenience store on South College Street in Auburn in October. Her vehicle, a black 2017 Honda CR-V, was later seen traveling south on the same street. The next day, Oct. 25, Blanchard’s CR-V was found in Montgomery, Alabama, with sustained damage to the passenger’s side door.

Almost two weeks after Blanchard’s car was found, a person of interest was identified and later captured in Pensacola, Florida. Around 11 p.m. on Nov. 7, Ibraheem Yazeed was taken into custody in Florida, charged with kidnapping in the first degree.

The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Department.