AR-15 rifle, target list, school map seized in Los Angeles student threat, cops say

A Los Angeles County school shooting threat was foiled after deputies seized a student’s AR-15 rifle, target list and more, Southern California authorities said on Friday.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Century station “responded to a call of a student who threatened to shoot other students and staff,” Los Angeles County Undersheriff Tim Murakami said in a tweet Friday morning.

Murakami said a search warrant led to the seizure of the AR-15, as well as “ammunition, list of intended victims and a drawing of the school layout.”

Authorities also found “silencers and body armor in what was described by authorities as an averted school shooting,” NBC Los Angeles reported.

Murakami did not name the school involved in the threat but said there would be a press conference on the incident on Friday at 11:30 a.m.

The Century station is based in Lynwood and covers Florence/Firestone, Walnut Park, Willowbrook and Athens Park, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

KABC reported that the school involved was in South Los Angeles.