TV reporter calls out of work — and ends up emailing whole company. Hilarity ensues

A traffic reporter calling off work ended up emailing his whole company and sparking a series of hilarious tweets.

Nick Vasos was feeling sick when he tried to ask his bosses if he could stay home Friday, according to his station, WDAF.

But he accidentally hit “send” to almost 200 TV stations in the Nexstar company, WDAF reports.

That’s when coworkers across the country went online to send him well wishes.

Back-to-back emails with sentimental thoughts poured into Bay Area news anchor Grant Lodes’ inbox, he posted on Twitter.

Colleagues in New Mexico offered to send the sick reporter green chili stew, a regional specialty, according to their video.

And Vasos’ own TV station appears to have arranged a candle-filled altar in hopes for his recovery.

“Don’t worry #NexstarNation, we here at @FOX4KC are keeping @NickVasos in our prayers until he comes back to work healthy and strong,” anchor Jonathan McCall tweeted.

Don’t worry #NexstarNation, we here at @FOX4KC are keeping @NickVasos in our prayers until he comes back to work healthy and strong. #PrayersforNick pic.twitter.com/GnXJdzuDty — Jonathan McCall (@JonathanMcCall) November 22, 2019

It turns out, no one at Vasos’ own station got the widespread emails, according to WDAF.

The sick reporter says he has learned his lesson, urging others in his company to avoid his mistake.

“Now time to rest,” he wrote in a Tweet that got more than 1,000 reactions.