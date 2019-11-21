Pro-Trump pastor accuses America of ‘trying to impeach Jesus too’ on NC church sign

The biggest controversy to hit a small city in North Carolina this year was its minor league baseball team ditching the name that honored Dale Earnhardt.

That is until Wednesday, when a pastor announced he was trying to bring Jesus back.

Pastor Tim B. Jones set off a debate with a sign outside Resurrection Baptist Church in Kannapolis — less than 30 miles outside Charlotte — that reads “Trying to impeach Jesus, too! Won’t happen either!”

Jones posted a photo of the sign to Facebook, calling it a “truth bomb” that’s “worth reading.” He also shared it to the church’s Facebook page, where it drew a mixed response.

“Wow! Comparing Trump to Jesus? You couldn’t be more wrong comparing Jesus to a man who has broken every commandment,” one person wrote.

Jones did not immediately respond to McClatchy news group’s request for comment, but he said in a follow-up post the sign isn’t about President Donald Trump.

“The sign is about a Godless society and not the President,” Jones said. “However I am not ashamed of our President nor MY SAVIOR! Time to stand Christians!”

Someone asked if he was “delusional.”

A sign outside a church in North Carolina reading ‘Trying to impeach Jesus, too!” is stirring debate, but the pastor says it’s not about Trump. Screengrab from Facebook

“Trump doesn’t care about anyone but himself. Is that Christianity? I don’t think so. Politics and religion should not be mixed,” he said.

But at least one person agreed with the sign.

“Thank you for standing up for Christian values,” he commented. “You are correct that Christians, and more importantly our values, are under attack.”

Jones said he’s received calls and emails from other people praising the message.

He told WBTV that Trump “has done more for religious rights than anyone.” While he doesn’t condone all of the president’s actions, he said he believes God ordained Trump to be in office.

“The homosexual community can have marches, and we can talk about climate change, but Christians can’t talk about what we believe in,” Jones said, according to the media outlet. “If we do, we’re called racist. Christians are becoming a minority.”

It’s not the first political message of his that’s stirred controversy.

In 2016, Fox46 reported Resurrection Baptist Church boasted a sign that read “We are voting. And not for Hillary!”

Jones told the media outlet at the time the church was “independent” and willing to lose its tax exemption to “stand up for this country and our beliefs.”

He’ll be doing that again Sunday when he goes to Washington, D.C., to support Trump during the impeachment hearings, WBTV reported.

“I think that our voice has been taken away and I think it’s time to stand up,” Jones said, according to the media outlet. “And, so, if it takes my sign to draw some awareness towards (Trump), that’s fine.”