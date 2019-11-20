Teen caught watching ‘South Park’ while driving high on marijuana, Iowa police say

A teenager in Iowa was pulled over when a cop caught him watching “South Park” on his phone while driving, police say.

When the deputy approached the car, he caught a whiff of marijuana from inside the vehicle Monday morning near Iowa City, the Iowa City Press-Citizen reported.

The teen driver told the Johnson County sheriff’s deputy that he’d been smoking and handed over a pipe, bag of weed and grinder, according to the newspaper. Then the teenager failed field sobriety tests, The Gazette reported.

The teenager agreed to a breath test, which showed no signs of alcohol, KCRG reported. That led the deputy to believe the driver was impaired by marijuana, the Cedar Rapids, Iowa, TV station reported.

Griffen Vogelgesang-Maurer, 18, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance, The Daily Iowan reported.