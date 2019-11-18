Possible ‘system intrusion’ hampers Louisiana DMV and welfare benefits, officials say

Technical issues have caused problems for statewide agencies in Louisiana such as the Department of Motor Vehicles and are hindering SNAP benefits, The Advocate reported.

The issues were said to have begun mid-morning on Monday, a state worker familiar with the issue told WAFB9. He attributed the system shutdown to a “possible intrusion.”

Because of the lapse in connectivity, officials are hindered from using the internet, “including accessing emails. All departments are affected and residents could see interruptions in services including at the Department of Motor Vehicles and with SNAP benefits,” KATC3 reported.

Division of Administration spokesman Jacques Berry told The Advocate that officials within the technological services department are investigating the cause of the issue by shutting down “all outgoing network traffic” to investigate the cause without making the problem worse.

The problem is being described as a “system issue” Berry told WAFB9, but declined to elaborate further.