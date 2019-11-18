Hurricane season isn’t over yet. A new storm may be strengthening in the Atlantic

A late-season storm in the Atlantic has a 50% chance of turning into a named storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

And in case you’re wondering: It is still hurricane season. The Atlantic season runs until the end of November.

If the system continues to strengthen, it will be named Sebastien.

“Some gradual development of this system is expected, and a tropical or subtropical depression could form during the next couple of days while it moves northwestward and then northward over the open Atlantic,” the Hurricane Center said.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

A storm in the Atlantic has a 50% chance of developing into the 18th named storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season. National Hurricane Center

The storm is expected to stay out to sea, the Hurricane Center said, and the system is forecast to merge with another front by mid-week that will stop it from gathering more strength.

The biggest impact from the storm could be from high seas in the Atlantic, the NHC said.

The last time forecasters were tracking a storm named Sebastien was in October 1995, close to where this year’s storm is now, according to a 1995 report from the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters say the 1995 tropical storm was about 350 miles northeast from the northern Leeward Islands when it hit its maximum winds of about 63 mph.

The new storm is “about 350 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands,” according to the NHC.

If this new system continues to strengthen, it would be the 18th named storm for 2019. The National Hurricane Center predicted 10 to 17 named storms for the year with winds of 39 mph or more.