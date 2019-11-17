Dog plunges through ice into frozen lake before risky rescue, Minnesota officials say

A dog in Minnesota is safe after plummeting into ice-cold water when a frozen lake surface shattered on Saturday.

It was almost noon when worried pet owners called Rochester Fire Department to report that their dog was stranded out on frozen Cascade Lake, the Post Bulletin reported.

The dog fell through thin ice about 50 feet from shore, and was fatigued from roughly 10 minutes in the water when rescuers arrived, MPR News reported.

After suiting up in protective gear, a firefighter traipsed onto the ice with a safety line and made his way out to the pup, the Star Tribune reported. The firefighter pulled the dog out of the water before returning safely back to shore.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

No one was injured, MPR News reported.

A dog in Minnesota is safe after plummeting into ice-cold water when a frozen lake shattered on Saturday, officials say. Rochester Fire Department

Officials commended the dog’s owners for not attempting their own rescue.

“Ice conditions in our area are very dangerous currently,” the department said, according to KTTC. “Ice thickness is insufficient for even foot travel,”The owners of this pet were very wise to call early and for not attempting to cross the ice themselves.”

Officials say one can never be certain that ice is sturdy enough to support weight.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, new ice is safer than old ice, adding that four inches of newly formed ice can support the weight of a human while a foot of partially-thawed icy might not.