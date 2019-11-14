National
Shooting at Los Angles-area high school leaves several critically hurt, cops say
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
A mass shooting took place Thursday morning at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, near Los Angeles, sheriff’s officials reported on Twitter.
As many as five people may have been injured, KCBS reported.
Henry Mayo Hospital reported on Twitter that it has received four patients from the school, three males and one female. Three are in critical condition.
“We have multiple victims down,” said Sgt. Bob Boese of the LA County Sheriff’s Department, KNBC reported. “Our deputies are doing a systematic search of the campus, trying to locate the suspect.”
A suspect in the shooting, earlier described as a 15-year-old boy in black clothing according to the Los Angeles Times, has been captured and is being treated at a hospital, the sheriff’s office reported on Twitter.
Teens hid in closets
Authorities received reports of a shooting at the campus just before 8 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Times.
“I am terrified for everyone at Saugus High School,” wrote one woman on Twitter. “It’s 10 minutes from my home. I have good friends that go to school there, they are twins. Max got walked to the nearby park. Madison saw the shooting and ran to a room with no lock, she (barricaded) herself in.”
“My friends who are still stuck in school, they’re hiding in closets,” one teenager at the school said, according to CNN.
“It was one and then four quick ones, so bang, and then bang, bang, bang, bang,” another said, according to the network.
Lockdowns ordered
The city of Santa Clarita, which is about 40 miles north of Los Angeles, reported that a reunification point for students and parents had been established at Central Park.
All schools in the William S. Hart District have been locked down, the Los Angeles Times reported.
