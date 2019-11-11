Dad jumps on Disneyland rope bridge to show kids it’s safe, visitors say. It broke

A father trying to convince his children that a rope bridge at Tarzan’s Treehouse was safe ended up shutting down the Disneyland attraction Sunday afternoon, MiceChat reports.

The man jumped up and down on the bridge three stories over the pavement below, breaking a wooden slat, according to the blog. Passing guests heard the board snap.

Disneyland officials say no one was injured in the 4:45 p.m. incident, The Orange County Register reported. The attraction was evacuated and closed indefinitely.

Park employees, called cast members, could not find the father or his kids, Walt Disney World News Today reported.

The 80-foot-tall Tarzan’s Treehouse opened in 1999 in Adventureland following the release of the animated Disney film “Tarzan,” reported Disney Fandom.

Built from items recovered from the shipwreck that stranded Tarzan’s parents in the jungle, the treehouse serves as a self-guided walking tour recounting the story of the film.

It replaced the original Swiss Family Treehouse, which opened in 1962 following the release of Disney’s live-action “Swiss Family Robinson” film.