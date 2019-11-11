Plane coming from North Carolina slides off runway in Chicago, officials say

A plane coming from North Carolina slid off a runway when it touched down in Illinois, officials say. Screengrab from Twitter

Ice forced the plane to leave the runway Monday morning at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, American Airlines told WMAQ and other news outlets.

The plane was coming from Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, according to the company’s website.

Video shows the landing plane veer toward a snow-covered grassy area before it comes to a stop, according to footage obtained by ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

The plane was carrying 38 passengers and three crew members, none of which were injured, the Chicago Fire Department told WGN.

The National Weather Service earlier in the day had warned of excessive cold and snow accumulation in the region.

Hundreds of flights at O’Hare were canceled, news outlets report.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.