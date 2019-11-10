3.5-magnitude quake near Palm Springs latest to rattle Southern California

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck Southern California coast near Palm Springs early Sunday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The 9-mile deep quake hit near Cabazon at 1:44 a.m. Pacific time, according to the USGS. People from as far away as Palm Springs and Cathedral City reported feeling the tremor to the agency.

“I’m staying at the Hilton Palm Springs 3rd floor and it was like a truck rumbling and a shake at the end it was a quick one,” read one post on Twitter.

“Loud rumbling sound as it moved through house, heard stucco cracking, windows rattling,” reported a Palm Springs resident on Twitter.

“Pretty startling especially after going through Ridgecrest,” read another Twitter post. Two major quakes shook the Southern California community in July.

In the past 10 days, three 3.0-plus magnitude quakes have been centered in the region, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Swarms of small earthquakes also hit Ventura north of Los Angeles on Thursday and Friday mornings.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech.