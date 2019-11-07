Mom caught on video hitting son with belt at Texas school. She’s under investigation

The mother of a Texas elementary school student was caught on video whipping her son with a belt and making him apologize to a teacher, media outlets report.

Now’s she under criminal investigation.

The viral video, which was viewed 500,000 times on Facebook before it was removed, showed the mom and her friend show up to Homer Elementary School in Beaumont, Texas. They found a boy in the cafeteria and pulled him by the collar to an outdoor courtyard, KBMT reported.

“I’m about to beat his (expletive),” she said before walking into the cafeteria, the Beaumont Enterprise reported.

She then hit the child with a belt and forced him to apologize through tears to a woman who is apparently his teacher, KBMT reported.

“Are we gonna have this problem anymore?” she said, the Beaumont Enterprise reported. “No? ‘Cause if I gotta come back up here, it’s me and you (epithet). It’s me and you.”

Beamont ISD and child protective services officials said they’re investigating the woman, KFDM reported.

“Beaumont ISD administration has been made aware of an incident at Homer Drive Elementary,” the school district told KFDM. “Administrators contacted the appropriate enforcement agencies and the matter is now under criminal investigation.”

Principal Belinda Richardson-George wrote on Facebook that the school doesn’t condone the behavior, KBMT reported.

“We do not condone this type of behavior from our parents, teachers, and/or scholars,” she wrote, according to the station. “This matter is under investigation.”