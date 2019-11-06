‘Infused’ brownies, gummies send eight students to the hospital, Chicago officials say

Eight students at two Chicago high schools were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after eating infused brownies and gummies, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

Paramedics first responded about 11:10 a.m. to a call about three students at Epic Academy College Prep in the South Side Chicago neighborhood who “were ill” after eating brownies, Chicago Fire Department officials told the Chicago Tribune.

The students were taken to South Shore Hospital.

An hour later, paramedics were called to Fenger High School after receiving a report that five students ate gummies and also fell ill, officials said. The Chicago Fire Department told CBS Chicago the students -- three boys and two girls, age 16, were taken to Roseland Community Hospital.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Parents were notified students had eaten candy containing an unknown substance, per the Chicago Sun Times.

“We received reports that a small number of students ingested an unknown substance in the form of what appeared to be candy,” Fenger school officials said in a letter sent to families. “As a precaution, we transported them to the hospital to receive medical care.”

None of the students were in critical condition, Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt told the Tribune.