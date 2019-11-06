Coyote grabs 9-year-old dog ‘like a rag doll,’ runs down Arizona street, video shows

An Arizona dog owner is feeling lucky that her pet is alive after a coyote grabbed the dog in its mouth and ran down the street.

Jennifer Hutsko of Scottsdale shared video of the September attack on Facebook late in the month, writing that her Pomeranian named Khloe “looks like a stuffed animal” in the mouth of the wild animal as a man chased them in the nine-second clip.

The timing of the coyote attack was auspicious, 12 News reports: A group of neighbors “happened to be holding a memorial for a different dog that was also attacked by a coyote roaming the streets near 60th Street and Greenway Road,” according to the TV station — and when the neighbors spotted what was happening to Khloe, they leapt into action.

“One of the guys saw (a) ... car honking its horn, chasing after the coyote, coming down the street,” Hutsko said, according to 12 News. “He took off after the coyote, sprinted after the coyote and by some sheer miracle, the coyote dropped Khloe.”

Hutsko told McClatchy over Facebook on Wednesday that the video she shared was recorded by a neighbor who lives nearby.

“The video that you see, she looks like a rag doll. She was limp and I think all of her fur saved her,” Hutsko told 12 News.

Hutsko said Khloe is recovering.

“Khloe is doing great. She had an injured front paw, which is now healed,” Hutsko wrote, adding that her 9-year-old dog also had “four puncture wounds, which are now healed.”

“She is acting like her normal self,” Hutsko said.

There’s been a rash of coyote attacks on pets in Scottsdale lately, with 3TV reporting earlier this week that “since September, six dogs and one cat have been attacked and killed by coyotes. The latest happened last week when a 30-pound shepherd-beagle mix named Lucky was killed.”

“We had to let him go, and I can’t sleep,” said Lucky’s owner, identified only as Elaine by 3TV. “I’m still struggling with this. ... He had coyote teeth marks all over his body. My dog is not a small dog. He was in his own private space in the backyard.”

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says coyotes are common in both urban and rural parts of the state and describes the animals as “curious, clever and adaptable.”

“We need to be the ones proactive as dog owners, and protect our pets,” department spokeswoman Amy Burnett said, according to 3TV.

To scare off coyotes, the department recommends that people:

“Make loud noises, but DO NOT turn and run away, the animal may view it as an opportunity to chase.

Keep eye contact.

Shout and bang pots and pans or rattle empty soda cans with pebbles in it (coyote shaker).

Wave your hands or objects like sticks and brooms.

Throw small stones or cans.

Spray the coyote with a hose.

Use a commercial repellent like Mace, if necessary, on bold animals that refuse to leave.

Move toward other people, a building or an area with activity.”