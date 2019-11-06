Kidnapped 20-year-old texted clues to friends. It saved her, North Carolina cops say

A 20-year-old was lured into a stranger’s car while walking home alone and groped by strangers who tried to assault her, cops in North Carolina said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A woman’s detailed descriptions to friends after being kidnapped helped them rescue her, police in North Carolina said Wednesday.

The 20-year-old was reportedly walking home alone in Greenville around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 when she was “lured” into a car by strangers who tried to sexually assault her, police said.

“It is crucial to be observant and detailed as possible, as the victim in this case was, when providing descriptions of suspects, vehicles and locations,” the Greenville Police Department said in a Facebook post. “The information provided by this victim contributed greatly to the arrest of two individuals and her safe return home.”

The woman — whose name was not released “due to the sexual nature of the crime” — got into a car with two men she did not know while walking from downtown Greenville, police said.

According to the post, one of them groped her shortly thereafter.

But she was able to text her friends during the ordeal, police said, and provide “key information which allowed them to track her movements.”

They caught up to the car she was in and followed her until the suspects pulled into a motel parking lot, police said.

“Once confronted by the victims’ friends, the suspects released the victim from the car and drove away from the scene,” according to the post.

But police tracked them down using her descriptions and city street cameras.

The Greenville Police Department and Pitt County Sheriff’s Office subsequently arrested Joshua Tyrell Worsley, 27, and Cornelius Abdul Langley, 33, on Wednesday.

Arrest records show both men have been charged with first-degree kidnapping.

Worsley faces additional charges for attempted second degree forcible sexual offense and violating probation. He is being held at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $275,000 bond.

Langley was issued a $150,000 bond.