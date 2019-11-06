Pregnant 17-year-old stabbed in fight over hair straightener, California police say

Officers responding to reports of a fight at a Northern California apartment complex found a pregnant 17-year-old who had been stabbed in the neck, a police post on Facebook says.

But the reason for the ruckus Friday evening may have caught them off-guard.

“Basically it seems to be a fight regarding a hair straightener,” said Lt. Cedric Crook of the Ukiah Police Department, The Press Democrat reported.

Police arrested Shira Jessie Adams, 18, of Willits, on suspicion of attempted murder with bail set at $250,000, officers wrote on Facebook.

The 17-year-old, whom police discovered was 5 months pregnant, was airlifted to a hospital but later released, officers wrote.

The fight took place inside an apartment complex about 5:30 p.m., police reported.

Crook described Adams as the girlfriend of the teen’s older brother, The Press Democrat reported. Police found a fixed-blade 3.5-inch knife at the apartment.

On Facebook, police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 707-463-6262.