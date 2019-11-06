Watch as Texas police cruiser tries to stop a driver — and barrels into another car

Police in Texas released startling footage of an officer-involved car crash.

An officer in Lubbock was trying to pull over a vehicle that made a traffic violation behind an ambulance on Sunday, police said in a Facebook post.

The police cruiser’s lights and sirens were activated as the officer tried to catch up to the vehicle, police say. The officer had a green light and crossed into the intersection, but a red Camaro traveling from the opposite direction turned across traffic in front of the police cruiser.

The officer’s dashcam captured the moment the two cars collided.

In the video, the police cruiser, a Tahoe, can be seen accelerating and appears to have been moving roughly 55 mph when it entered the intersection. A red Camaro appears in front of the cruiser from the left side of the frame and the two collide. At impact, glass can be seen shattering as debris flies.

Both drivers sustained “moderate injuries,” KCBD reported.

Police say they hope the video will clear up any confusion as to the events of the crash.

“For the sake of transparency and the relationship we have with the Lubbock community, we are releasing the dash-camera footage from an officer-involved crash that occurred Nov. 3rd,” Tuesday’s Facebook post said. “We value the public’s trust in our work, and we take that trust very seriously. We hope this dash-camera footage clears up any confusion on the occurrences that evening.”

The crash is under investigation by the department’s major crash investigation unit, KCBD reported.