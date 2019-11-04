11-year-old softball player dies suddenly after collapsing in game, Texas family says

An 11-year-old died after collapsing during a softball game over the weekend in Texas, her family says.

Presley Mitchell had just gotten a hit and stole two bases during a game Saturday afternoon in Denison, coach Jasen Sloan wrote in a Facebook post.

“She didn’t get to cross home plate that last time but once she returned to the dugout God had another plan for her,” Sloan wrote.

That’s when Presley collapsed, her aunt wrote on Facebook.

“She did not come back,” she wrote.

The Grayson County Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of death, KXII reported.

Mitchell was a member of the Texas Attitude softball team playing in a tournament in Denison, according to KXII.

The school that Presley attended paid tribute to her Monday by asking students to wear jerseys in her honor, according to a Facebook post by Mayes Elementary School.

“Presley Mitchell, you will be remembered as the kind, loving, and fun sweet girl we all know you as,” the school wrote. “To say that Presley loved the game of softball is an understatement.”

The school posted a picture Monday of students wearing jerseys.

Presley’s family has set up a memorial fund account at Landmark Bank, according to a Facebook post. There’s also an upcoming benefit dinner and softball tournament, KTEN reported.