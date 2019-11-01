Nestle’s recalling some refrigerated cookie dough. It’s not supposed to have rubber

FDA

Customer reports of rubber in refrigerated cookie dough caused Nestle to make the latest not-food-in-your-food recall, pulling 22 types of cookie dough.

Nestle says in its recall notice that “We have identified the source of the rubber and have already fixed the issue.” The company said the rubber was “food-grade” rubber.

“We shouldn’t have to worry that the food we eat could contain inedible and potentially harmful materials,” said Dylan Robb of consumer watchdog U.S. PIRG Education Fund. “We need to have better food safety checks to keep foreign objects, such as rubber, out of our food and out of our bodies.”

“Nestle is taking the correct action by initiating this recall. However, this contaminated food never should have made it to store shelves, let alone to consumers. We need a major systemic change to ensure these problems do not happen.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The 22 varieties of recalled cookie dough can be seen here or in the list below. Only those with batch numbers from 9189 to 9295 are recalled. The batch codes can be found on the packaging right after the use by/freeze by date.

Customers with recalled cookie dough should toss the product, but keep the proof of purchase and email nestleproductinquiry@casupport.com. Those with questions should call 800-681-1676.

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18 oz)

Simply Delicious Nestle Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Nestle

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18 oz)

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Dough (18 oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (16.5 oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (30 oz)

Nestle Toll House Chocolate Chip 30-ounce chub Nestle

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Lovers Club Tub (80 oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (36 oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (80 oz)

Nestlé Toll House Fall’n Leaves Cookie Dough (16 oz)

Nestlé Toll House Frozen II Cookie Dough (14 oz)

Nestlé Toll House Holiday Chocolate Chip Tree Sprinkle (16 oz)

Nestle Toll House Holiday Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Nestle

Nestlé Toll House Monster Munch (16 oz)

Nestlé Toll House Pinch of Grinch Cookie Dough (14 oz)

Nestlé Toll House Triple Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16 oz)

Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Chocolate Chip Lovers (16 oz)

Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Turtles Cookie Bar (16 oz)

Nestlé Toll House White Chip Macadamia Nut (16 oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5 oz)

Nestlé Toll House Mini Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5 oz)

Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bar (16 oz)

Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Bar (16.5 oz)

Nestlé Toll House Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Bar (16.5 oz)

Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Cookie Bar (16 oz)

M&M’S® Everyday Cookie Dough (14 oz)

M&M’S® Ghouls Mix Cookie Dough (14 oz)

Nestle

M&M’S® Holiday Cookie Dough (14 oz)