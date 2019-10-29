Nurse and her friend missing after plane vanishes along Northern California coast

Kayla Rodriguez and Justin Winfrey “loved adventure,” so friends say it’s no surprise they took off Thursday in Winfrey’s private plane for dinner in Humboldt County, KGO reports.

After dining at Gyppo Ale Mill in Shelter Cove, they were last seen heading to the community’s small airport about 8:30 p.m., according to the station. Witnesses reported seeing a plane take off after dark, although the airport only operates in daylight hours.

The plane vanished from radar somewhere between Shelter Cove and Fort Bragg, KEYT reported.

Rodriguez, a 27-year-old delivery nurse originally from Santa Barbara, and Winfrey, her 43-year-old friend and landlord, haven’t been seen since, according to the station.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

U.S. Coast Guard helicopters searched for the plane, described as a red and white Piper Arrow with the tail number N4958J, KIEM reported.

The search concentrated on the coastline and offshore, KEYT reported. No signs of debris or other clues to the plane’s disappearance have been spotted.

“They both really loved adventure, and especially Kayla loved travel adventure,” said Jessica Morelos, a longtime friend of Rodriguez, KGO reported. “And so they would do this as a hobby and fly often.”

They had taken off from Gnoss Field in Novato before heading north to Shelter Cove, KIEM reported.