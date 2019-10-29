National

What do you do when 45 bunnies show up on your doorstep? NC rescue group needs help

Someone abandoned 45 bunnies outside an Asheville animal rescue Tuesday morning, the Brother Wolf Animal Rescue said.

The Brother Wolf Animal Rescue shared photos of the rabbits they found this morning “cuddled together for warmth and very scared,” according to a Facebook post from the group.

“We need your help. We are looking for fosters, adopters and volunteers to help with their care,” the North Carolina animal rescue said.

The group also said they needed supplies to help care for the sudden bunny influx: “Timothy Hay, Rabbit Food, broccoli, carrots, romaine, strawberries, rabbit toys, rabbit habitats, blankets.”

Related stories from Biloxi Sun Herald
Profile Image of Charles Duncan
Charles Duncan
Charles Duncan covers what’s happening right now across North and South Carolina, from breaking news to fun or interesting stories from across the region. He holds degrees from N.C. State University and Duke and lives two blocks from the ocean in Myrtle Beach.
  Comments  