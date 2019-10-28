National
It’s back! Popeyes chicken sandwich is returning — with a side of Chick-fil-A shade
The sandwich that nearly broke the internet is back, but not without throwing a little shade.
Popeyes declared on Twitter Monday that the chicken sandwich is returning full time this Sunday, Nov. 3. In a video accompanying the announcement, someone is seen adding the lettering ‘Open Sunday’ to a Popeye’s sign on the interstate — right next to a Chick-fil-A sign that says ‘Closed Sunday.’
The feud started in August, when the two fast-food giants took shots at each other on Twitter after Popeyes first introduced its rival sandwich.
It sold out in less than a month, CNBC reported at the time.
But not before reaping “$65 million in equivalent media value as a result of the Chicken Sandwich Wars,” according to Forbes.
Chick-fil-A hadn’t responded to the announcement by Monday afternoon. But the rest of the Twittersphere had plenty to say.
Some people are trying to plan ahead.
But the loyalists and the skeptics aren’t convinced.
Stay tuned to see if this relaunch spawns any additional variations of the sexy “Sold Out Chicken Sandwich Costume” or another lawsuit over false advertising.
