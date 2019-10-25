Priest who worked as school chaplain facing child sex abuse charges, Indiana cops say

A priest has been charged with three felony child sex charges after he was suspended earlier this year, Fox 59 reports.

Father David Marcotte, 32, was suspended in February 2019 after reports of sexual abuse involving a minor arose from 2016, according to WTHR. He’s been an ordained priest since 2014.

Marcotte reportedly “connected with the victim on social media in December 2016. Marcotte later sent the victim inappropriate photos. Court documents show Marcotte also engaged in sexually inappropriate behavior with the victim during a video phone conversation,” WISH8 reported.

The Archdiocese of Indianapolis made the Archdiocesan Review Board aware of the allegations against Marcotte and the board suspended him from all “public ministry as the legal process plays out,” according to Fox 59.

He has been charged with child solicitation, vicarious sexual gratification and dissemination of matter harmful to minors, Fox 59 reports.

The Archdiocese of Indianapolis released a statement regarding the matter, as reported by WISH8, that read in part:

“The Archdiocese of Indianapolis learned today that charges related to the sexual abuse of a minor have been filed in Hamilton County, Indiana against Fr. David J. Marcotte, a priest for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis...

The Archdiocese of Indianapolis is committed to protecting children and vulnerable adults from sexual abuse and misconduct...

Let us hold all victims of sexual abuse and misconduct and their families in prayer.”